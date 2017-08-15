Lost campers found with help from Sheriff K-9

GRAND ISLAND, NY - A family lost in the woods was found safe and sound over the weekend thanks to the help of an Erie County Sheriff's Department K-9.

The family reached out to the department from the Branches of Niagara Campground on Grand Island shortly before 10 P.M. Saturday as their cell phone was running out of battery power. They also did not have a flashlight with them.

Deputy Brad Girdler and his K-9 partner Loki entered the wooded area and wer able to find the wayward campers after about 10 minutes, none the worse for their ordeal.

