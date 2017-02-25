BUFFALO, NY - A company doing business on Buffalo's east side since 1926 is shutting its doors.

A notice from the New York State Labor Department says Will Foods, located on William Street near the main Post Office, will cease operations in March. Economic issues are given as the reason for the closing.

Formerly known as Will Poultry, the company was taken over by new owners in 2013.

Twelve employees have already been laid off. The remaining 60 or so workers will be let go over the course of the next several weeks.

