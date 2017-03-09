Lockport teen reported missing

Justin Clark was last seen March 8 in the Town of Lockport. He is described as a white male, 5'10", 163 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweat pants, gray hooded sweatshirt and tan boots. (Photo: Provided by NCSO)

LOCKPORT, NY-- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a 15-year-old male.

Justin Clark was last seen March 8 in the Town of Lockport.

He is described as a white male, 5'10", 163 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweat pants, gray hooded sweatshirt and tan boots.



If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Niagara County Sheriff's at: 716-438-3393 or Investigator Amanda Irons can be reached at 716-438-3338.

