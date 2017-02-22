Lockport teen on trial for fatal fire

LOCKPORT, NY -- Day one has concluded in the trial of a Lockport teen accused of setting a massive fire last year, a fire that caused millions of dollars in damage and caused the death of the teen's best friend.

That tragedy shocked the Lockport community and disrupted the lives of many who lived and worked near that plant.



Some of the most troubling testimony came from a state fire investigator, Michael Knowlton, who testified that the fire at High Tread International was intentionally set and that in his opinion, the victim was trying to escape the building, when he fell from the second floor to the first.

The fire at the HTI, tire recycling plant on Ohio Street in Lockport burned for several days this past August. The flames claimed the life of 14-year-old Joseph Phillips.

Now, his best friend, who's also 14, is on trial for Phillips' death.

Because the defendant's age, we will not name him. Also because of his age, this case is being handled in family court by the county attorney's office not the District Attorney. The defendant faces 10 counts that include criminally negligent homicide, arson and criminal trespass.

Defense attorney Ange DiMillo, who doesn't deny his client was there, said in his opening statement:

"Everyone lost that day, [there will be] no evidence that this court will find, sufficient of (the defendant) causing Joe's death." DiMillo seemed to blame the victim for his actions saying, "the person who wanted to light the fire was Joe Phillips and the mechanism was Joe Phillips' lighter."

"He chose to stay, he chose to put it out, he didn't appreciate the danger, that's how he died," DiMillo added.

DiMillo says the defendant then went to Phillips' house to get water to put the fire out.

But, prosecutors say the teen did not immediately alert anyone about a voicemail that Phillips left on the defendant's cell phone, while the plant was burning. With his parents by his side, the defendant sat in his chair at times with his head to the table. He could also be seen taking notes and listening during testimony.

Lockport police and the medical examiner are expected to testify.

Day two of the trial is Thursday -- it was believed that this trial could last two days, but attorneys on the case believe it may go a little longer than that. DiMillo says his client could get 18 months in a juvenile detention facility, if found guilty.

Family on both sides were in court Wednesday – neither side wished to speak afterwards. The director of the county's communications system says 911 dispatch received more than 440,911 calls in the first five hours of the fire. The county attorney revealed in court that the fire caused $13 million dollars in damage, and burned 15 acres.

