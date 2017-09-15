Lockout in place at Lake Shore Schools

ANGOLA, NY-A lockout is currently in place in the Lake Shore Central School District.

A message on the district's website says the action was put in place by the Evans Police Dept.

Evans Police would not give a reason for the move.

A lockout means all outdoor activities are cancelled until further notice. No one is allowed to leave or enter district buildings.

All classes are continuing as normal.

