Lockdown lifted at Cuba Rushford

breaking news (Photo: WGRZ)

CUBA, NY - The Superintendent of Cuba Rushford Schools says a lockdown at the high school has been lifted.

According to a statement on the district's website, several students reported that a threat had been made to Cuba Rushford High School. The District contacted police who investigated the report, and the school was placed in lockdown and students and staff were asked to remain in their classrooms.

This morning at around 10 a.m. the Cuba Rushford High School received a report from several students that a threat had been made that raised safety concerns. The District took precautionary steps and with the assistance of law enforcement investigated the report.

During this time, students and staff went to lockdown and were asked to remain in their classrooms and work areas. The lockdown was lifted at around 1:30pm and students returned to their regular schedules.

While the school day was disrupted for this short time, the District’s first and foremost concern was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its’ students and staff.

Carlos Gildemeister

Superintendent of Schools

Police have not released any further information about their investigation.

(© 2017 WGRZ)