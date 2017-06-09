False call of gun reported at McKinley HS

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- McKinley High School was locked down Friday afternoon following a rumor that a student or students brought a firearm to school, Buffalo Public School District Officials say.
After a police investigation, the school on Elmwood Ave has been declared safe, said Elena Cala, Special Assistant to the Superintendent of Public Schools.
It's believed a call was made from within the building regarding the incident, and it was a false report. Cala said school staff and students followed District procedures for the lockdown in a safe and efficient manner.
An investigation into the incident continues.
