Location changes for proposed methadone clinic

New suggested site in Audubon Office Complex in Amherst for Catholic Health substance abuse treatment clinic. WGRZ Photo/Ron Plants (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ron Plants)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A controversial proposed methadone clinic to help with combating the Western New York opioid epidemic is getting a new location.

At a meeting organized by Catholic Health on Monday evening, Catholic Health, who is leading the project, said the substance abuse clinic is now proposed for the Audubon Business Complex at 210 John Glenn Drive. It was previously planned for a complex on Millersport Highway, and neighbors on the adjacent North Ivyhurst Road were vocal about their concern with the location being so close to a residential area.

In June, town officials came up with some other suggested alterative locations.

Neighbors on Monday seemed much more comfortable with the John Glenn Drive location. They also expressed that Catholic Health could have done a better job of informing residents of the proposed site, and Catholic Health pledged to do so moving forward.

The meeting was held at the current site of a clinic on Sheridan Drive in Amherst. The clinic will still provide counseling beyond its August 30 deadline, after a lease extension was worked out with the landlord, while Catholic Health works on getting permissions for the new facility on John Glenn Drive.

In addition, the need for another clinic in the Southtowns was also discussed at Monday's meeting. Catholic Health said while some plans are currently in the works, no specifics are being revealed at this time.

