Local veteran honored at Naval Park

Photo: Terry Belke/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — A local veteran received a special honor on Saturday for defending our country

The late Colonel Patrick Cunningham was honored at the Louis R. Palma Veteran Appreciation Tribute Awards Ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park.

Colonel Cunningham spent three decades in active military service with the army. He also served as the Naval Park's executive director for 24 years.

Col. Cunningham's family was there to watch his portrait and medals get unveiled.

