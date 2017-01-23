Local vet receives medals from two grateful nations

Corporal Howard Tobin wearing the medals he received in a ceremony at the Cheektowaga Town Hall on Monday morning.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY -- Howard Tobin grew up one of nine children on Buffalo's far east side. By the age of 20 Tobin found himself in the middle of World War II as part of General George Patton's Third Army.

Corporal Tobin took part in the invasion of Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate concentration camps, as well taking part in the liberation of France.

He was honorably discharged in Dec. 1945.

Returning home, Howard Tobin and his wife Jeanne raised two children, Jill and Brian.

Now, more than seventy years later, Corporal Tobin was in Cheektowaga's town hall to receive the medals he earned for his service in WW II, but never received: four medals and a silver service star.

Medals from two grateful nations.

U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins, and Pascal Soares, the Honorary French Consul, were on hand to present to Corporal Tobin, service medals from the United States Army and the French Legion of Honor Medal, the highest decoration given by that country.

