BUSTI, N.Y. -- President Trump is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, as he savors his first major legislative victory in the US House: the passage of the GOP's Healthcare Bill.

However, US House members like local Representative Tom Reed of the Southern Tier, who voted for the bill, are hearing from unhappy voters who apparently have a lot to say.

Reed faced crowds Saturday at his town hall meetings in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, many who brought many direct questions to him. One woman asked "My question is: are you going to take services away from my child?"

Others came with direct criticisms, fearing a loss of coverage for preexisting conditions like cancer and diabetes.

"It's gonna go like that for everybody that cannot afford to have healthcare. And you know I think that doing this is going to injure a lot of people that no longer are going to be able to do anything about healthcare," a man in the crowd said.

The Congressman said there is much misinformation circulating about the newly-passed American Healthcare Act as it's known, and he wanted to be clear with the measure that he claims will bring down costs.

"The fundamental reform of pre-existing conditions is broadly supported," Reed said. "I support pre-existing reform. That's in the Affordable Care Act. I believe that in this legislation that's protected and will be there going forward."

Reed also gave his take on the Town Hall meetings.

"There were moments of passion, there were moments where it got heated, but overall there were a lot of good inputs-- a lot of good dialogue," he said.

Kenneth Lawton who attended the Busti, N.Y. Town Hall meeting disagreed that there was healthy discussion at the meeting.

"My concern particularly, I have my daughter here with me today, is in America we have healthy dialogue about our differences and I think that's what we are not having right now, is healthy dialogue...with our friends and family who have different political beliefs," he said. "Today wasn't really an example of a healthy dialogue, and I think that's our path forward."

