Local & national rallies to save ACA

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration just days away now, those who fear the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, will be repealed held rallies throughout the country Sunday, including in Buffalo.

Buffalo's VA center on Bailey Avenue served as a backdrop to symbolize how healthcare helps people, as around 100 of all different ages and backgrounds gathered to talk about some of the things they stand to lose if the ACA is repealed.

The point of the rally was to drive home the message that President Obama's signature legislation helps people who might not otherwise be able to help themselves.

Poking fun at Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," rally attendees held signs conveying they feel repealing the ACA will "Make America Sick Again."

"My daughter right now, within the next year or so is likely going to need a double lung transplant to keep her alive," said one of the attendees. "A double lung transplant costs $850,000. If we go back to lifetime caps, we will use that up all in one swoop, and won't be able to afford the medications to keep her from rejecting her lungs after that."

This was one of many stories shared at the event about how the act being repealed could affect others. Some say it has to do with age, others say it's because of preexisting conditions, and still others feel that healthcare is simply a human right.

The rally in Buffalo was among dozens of other rallies in the country Sunday for the same cause.

In Michigan, thousands gathered protesting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, including senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders.

Called "Our First Stand," those in favor or saving the ACA had 70 rallies planned around the country.

In Michigan, Sanders said Congress needs to think of the tens of millions of Americans currently insured under Obamacare that could die if insurance was taken away from them.

Many Republican leaders have acknowledged a plan should be in place if a repeal were to happen, but nothing really concrete has been set forth yet.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed of the Southern Tier was unavailable for comment Sunday, but last week released a statement after he voted to support the GOP lead House effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"We care about ensuring access to quality, affordable healthcare close to home for the sake of working families across our region," he says. "This is a bipartisan cause we can all agree on. That is why we will focus our efforts on providing relief to so many that are struggling under the deeply flawed Obamacare system and getting skyrocketing healthcare costs under control."

The House passed a bill on Friday that starts the repeal process of Obamacare. No Democrats supported the bill and nine GOP members voted against it.

