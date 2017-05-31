Local organization starts drug recovery program

BUFFALO, NY - To help get people into treatment and save lives, a faith-based community organization will start offering an opiate recovery program next week.
Group Ministries is located on Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo's east side.
Group Ministries has a number of services it already offers, like a food pantry and health screenings. Now, it will offer a program to help addicts, leaders there say they feel they need to do something to fight the epidemic.
"Our response is based on this growing epidemic and we having been there and done that we have a good sense of what it takes and how to connect with people who are seeking recovery," said Kenny Smith, vice president for substance abuse services at Group Ministries.
He and Pastor Arthur Boyd, both say they've recovered from heroin addiction more than 20 years ago and want to help bring addicts out of the darkness and into the light.
"Our services here as they have always been are peer directed, peer designed, and peer delivered," Smith said.
They help lead Group Ministries on Buffalo's eastside. Next week, they'll launch the Opiate Use Recovery Center. Volunteers in mental health, substance abuse and social work, will lead peer group classes, Monday through Thursday afternoons. Programs include -- opiate use and recovery; narcotics anonymous and family reunification.
"The peer support is basically it, that's what keeps the program alive and energized," said Pastor Arthur Boyd, president and CEO of Group Ministries.
Leaders at the community center say that client information is kept confidential.
Group Ministries will help get addicts treatment, by referring them to Erie County-Crisis Services drug hotline. The number there is 831-7007. Willie Cunningham is a volunteer outreach member. His job is to walk the streets, making addicts aware of the services Group Ministries offers.
"People really need, and are seeking help, but they just can't find it so we're trying to offer them a much better way," Cunningham said.
Next Monday those services start at noon. Leaders there say they've been in touch with city officials such as Common Council president Darius Pridgen and Mayor Brown about possibly getting city funding to expand services.
