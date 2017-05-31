Local organization starts drug recovery program

"Our response is based on this growing epidemic and we having been there and done that we have a good sense of what it takes and how to connect with people who are seeking recovery," said Kenny Smith, vice president for substance abuse services at Group Ministries.

He and Pastor Arthur Boyd, both say they've recovered from heroin addiction more than 20 years ago and want to help bring addicts out of the darkness and into the light.

"Our services here as they have always been are peer directed, peer designed, and peer delivered," Smith said.

They help lead Group Ministries on Buffalo's eastside. Next week, they'll launch the Opiate Use Recovery Center. Volunteers in mental health, substance abuse and social work, will lead peer group classes, Monday through Thursday afternoons. Programs include -- opiate use and recovery; narcotics anonymous and family reunification.

"The peer support is basically it, that's what keeps the program alive and energized," said Pastor Arthur Boyd, president and CEO of Group Ministries.

Leaders at the community center say that client information is kept confidential.