Local Lularoe consultants talk about their experiences

SNYDER, N.Y. -- Three California women have filed a billion-dollar class action lawsuit against the clothing company Lularoe.

The company is known for its bright and colorful leggings and dresses. Sales consultants for Lularoe host parties and sell their clothes on social media.

2 On Your Side spoke with two Western New York women who are thriving selling the clothes and one woman in Pennsylvania who says Lularoe left her in debt.

"Here it sits. Still just about six-grand," says Jennifer McMillen.

McMillen lives in Erie, PA. She started selling Lularoe in April of 2016 and is no longer a consultant.

Her home is now filled with $6,000 worth of unsold leggings, shirts, and dresses in bags and bins.

"They basically started not giving you good prints. I mean, I don't know if you can see this one in the back, but it is not the greatest print, and unfortunately, when you order 33 pieces at a time, and you get like honestly like 30 of them that look like that and you only get three good ones, you can't make anything," says McMillen.

The class action lawsuit filed last week in California alleges Lularoe recruits were going to be able to do "part-time work for full time pay."

A spokesperson for Lularoe told us, "We have not been served with the recent complaints, but from what we have seen in media reports, the allegations are baseless, factually inaccurate and misinformed."

McMillen is hoping to become part of that class action lawsuit.

"I'd like to at least see something come back. Something good come out of this. When I started, it was to benefit my family, and it hasn't," she says.

Rebekah Endres was looking for a new job when she started selling Lularoe full time more than three years ago. Her experience has been the opposite of McMillen's.

"For me, personally, and my family, it's been the biggest blessing for us," says Endres.

Endres was so busy with sales, her husband eventually joined her. Her friend Megan Carroll was a teacher when she started selling Lularoe, and eventually was able to quit her teaching job to focus on selling the clothes full time.

"This opportunity saved us from bankruptcy, saved our marriage, it allows me to be home with my son who is four now," says Carroll.

They say they plan on staying with the company until they retire.

"I have a purpose and a way to help people every day, and I see that every day, and It's just been absolutely amazing despite any negativity that's out there," says Endres.

McMillen says lesson learned and that it was a lot harder than what it sounded like to her in the beginning.

