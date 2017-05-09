Local lawmaker reactions to Comey firing

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday May 03, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2017 The Washington Post)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo lawmakers are releasing statements in response to President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26th) responded with some concern.

"The suspicious firing of Director Comey continues to raise very serious questions about this Administration’s respect for the rule of law and further underscores the critical need for a full and formal independent investigation into Russian interference," he said. "The longstanding tradition of a balance of power and public expectations of truth and transparency at the core of our government is at stake.”

On the other hand, the statement of Congressman Chris Collins (R-27th) showed support of the decision.

"The Director of the FBI serves at the pleasure of the President," he said. "I respect President Trump's decision at the recommendation of the Attorney General. I am confident he and Attorney General Sessions will select an individual to lead the Bureau with the integrity and professionalism the American people expect and deserve."

The search for a new FBI director will begin immediately, says White House spokesperson Sean Spicer.

