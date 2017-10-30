Local highway departments preparing for winter weather

Photo: WGRZ

WALES, N.Y.-- With parts of Western New York under a winter weather advisory, some local highway departments are preparing for potential winter weather.

In the town of Wales, Highway Superintendent Michael Zywar said the department has their trucks and supplies ready to go if winter weather hits.

When 2 On Your Side asked Zywar if it difficult to make the transition, he answered "No, it's just depressing. Usually by now we have the plows inside anyways. So all we did today, because of the snow, was move everything out and load the trucks just in case."

The Erie County Highway Department said they have 10 to 15 trucks ready to go as well, in case WNY gets snow.

