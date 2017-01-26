Local education advocate's granddaughter dies from crash injuries

Aniya Lewis

BUFFALO, NY - Sam Radford is often speaking out on behalf of the children in Buffalo. Now he's mourning and speaking about the death of his 14-year-old granddaughter who died of injuries sustained in a car accident.

Aniyah Lewis was a student at MST at Seneca. She was one of four teenagers in a car that crashed into a tree last week on Kensington Avenue in front of Dewey park.

"Parents aren't supposed to bury their children, children are supposed to bury their parents," said Radford in an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

Lewis worked with her grandfather over the summer at the CAO.

Aniyah's grandfather describers her as a young fighter for justice. "She was comfortable and safe enough to just speak honestly, she was authentic. She said what she felt, I know you have to have a certain kind of safety to be able to be comfortable to say what you feel. You never had to wonder about what she was thinking."

The driver, 17-year old Zaire Abernathy was killed.

A funeral for Lewis will be held this Saturday, family hour 10 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St. funeral to follow 1 PM.

(© 2017 WGRZ)