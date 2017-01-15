Local drive-in theater upsets customers

DELEVAN, N.Y. -- Visitors of a local drive-in movie theater are expressing outrage after finding out movies they attended over the summer are only being charged to their credit cards now.

Delevan Twin Drive-ins posted the apology to its Facebook page on Friday, writing, "At this time some people will get charges on their card from over the summer. The machine was down, so we are charging now. Sorry for the delay and the inconvenience, we apologize.”

Unhappy customers wrote their outraged thoughts about delays, and the business then posted several more apologies, even going so far as the say that the current owner has never owned a business before.

Stephen Cho, an attorney with the Western New York Law Center, cannot say if the business did anything wrong at this time but does believe credit card companies each establish time limits for processing charges. and that it may be worth it for anyone affected by this to call their credit card companies and find out what that time limit is.

“That's something that they would actually have to bring up with their own credit card company. There may be some dispute process that they would actually have to initiate,” Cho said by phone on Sunday night. "This type of delay is not something that happens regularly. This is quite rare.”

Cho recommends consumers make sure they were not charged both back in summer and again now, because they should not be double charged.

Attempts by Channel 2 to reach someone at Delevan Twin Drive-ins were unsuccessful over the weekend.

