Local districts say state aid is inadequate

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- The superintendents of 19-school districts in Erie 1 BOCES have signed a letter sent to the state about state aid for schools.

They say Governor Cuomo's proposed 2017-18 New York State budget offers inadequate support for public schools.

"It's about predictability and sustainability," Dr. Mark Crawford, West Seneca Schools superintendent.

His district will likely see a tax increase. He hopes the legislature will see the need to increase school funding.

"We're still hoping that they will do some brokering on our behalf and raise what Governor Cuomo has put on the table, that remains to be seen. In the past, they were not very effective," he said.

"The shift for us is, we really won't be introducing any new innovative programs," said West Seneca Schools deputy Superintendent Tim Oldenburg.

