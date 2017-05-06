Local author celebrates anti-bullying book

Engelic Everette with the main character of her book, "Olivia the Bully." WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A local author used difficult experiences she's faced to inspire a new children's book.

Engelic Everett has Down syndrome, and she celebrated the release of her new book "Olivia the Bully" at the Museum of disABILITY History in Buffalo Saturday. At the family-friendly event, Everett read her book, then met with attendees to sign copies.

The book is meant to raise awareness on the issues of bullying for all ages, Everett said. It also talks about the values of friendship, understanding others, and love.

"I thought that bullying is a serious topic that needs to be heard, and I thought that younger kids could actually relate to it, because it's been going on in schools," Everett said.

She also touched on some of the experiences that led her to write "Olivia the Bully."

"I have actually been bullied, and I spoke up and I advocated for myself, and that's why I'm here today -- to spread bullying awareness to everyone," she said.

Everett is also a small-business owner, published playwright and an award-winning self-advocate.

Her book can be purchased at the Museum of disABILITY, 3826 Main Street in Buffalo, or on Amazon.com here: https://www.amazon.com/Olivia-Bully-Engelic-Everett/dp/0997774010.

