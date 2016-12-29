Rifle found next to occupied crib during raid

Provided Photos

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Sheriff's deputies say they found a loaded semi-automatic rifle next to an occupied crib, plus illegal drugs, during an early morning raid Wednesday on Fillmore Avenue.

The SWAT team carried out the raid at the home in the 500 block of Fillmore after receiving a search warrant.

Once inside, deputies say they discovered a semi-automatic rifle and a full, high-capacity magazine next to a crib with an infant inside. Some cocaine and marijuana were also found, along with drug paraphernalia.

Child Protective Services workers were called to the scene, and relatives took the baby.

Two individuals were charged in connection to the raid.

Antuan Yeomas, 26 and a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, false personation, endangering the welfare of a child and a violation for marijuana possession. Yeomas had multiple warrants out of Rochester.

Kiaira McCullough, 21 of Buffalo, was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and marijuana possession. She also had a prior case with Child Protective Services, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both Yeomas and McCullough are being held in the Erie County Holding Center until their arraignments.