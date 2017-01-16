Lloyd to open Churn ice cream shop on Hertel

Lloyd Taco Factory. WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A local business that's inspired Buffalo's love of tacos from a truck will have something new next door to its eatery Lloyd Taco Factory.

Monday, the company revealed on Facebook it would be opening an ice cream shop called Churn in the spring on Hertel Avenue, adjacent to the Lloyd Taco Factory near Wellington Avenue.

The ice cream shop will specialize in soft serve that is locally sourced, according to Lloyd owners Peter Cimino and Chris Dorsaneo.

They plan to source the ice cream from grass fed cows and to have plenty of unique toppings available, they added. Espresso drinks will also be available for those who would like something warm in the winter.

