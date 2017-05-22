L.L. Bean is coming to Amherst

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A store known especially for apparel that can be worn during the cold is coming to Amherst: L.L. Bean.

It's good news according to Amherst Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Colleen DiPirro.

"It's really coming," she says. "I talked to WS Development today and they are coming. It's the beginning of a long series of retailers that are going to make the Northtown Plaza a shopping destination for everyone in Western New York."

She also says L.L. Bean signed a lease to open its first store in the Northtown Plaza back in February, however, there are no site plans available.

"I think you will see a full rebuild of the Northtown Plaza," DiPirro said. "I don't have insider information, I just know WS Development is excited about the future of this property."

It's a prime property on Sheridan Drive with heavy traffic. There are only a few stores still in the plaza, including Mabel Danahy's, a store with women's clothing by bands such as Elie Tahari, Eileen Fisher and Lafayette 148.

"I would believe Mabel Danahy's has the right customer base to remain there. I think a lot will depend on what infrastructure costs are in the plaza, so it's the right kind of structure for the upscale stores they are talking about."

Yes, you are hearing the word "upscale" regarding the Northtown Plaza.

"Absolutely," DiPirro says. "Certainly with the Whole Foods as the anchor, now L.L. Bean is signing on. It's the beginning of a great series of stores that will all want to go, too."

Construction of the Whole Foods has been underway for months with still no firm opening date, but it could possibly be this summer.

