'Links at Coca-Cola Field' offers unique challenge for golfers

BUFFALO, NY — Western New York golfers will be able to hit the greens at a unique place this weekend.

"The Links at Coca-Cola Field" provides change of scenery for golfers and tee boxes will be set up all around the downtown ballpark. The nine-hole, par-27 course will be offered from Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Tees are set up at home plate, the right field Bully Hill Party Deck, at the club level and even inside the Bisons indoor batting cage.

Channel 2's Jonah Javad tested the course Thursday.

