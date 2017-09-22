Lindbergh Elementary PTA theft investigation underway

WGRZ

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An investigation is underway into a theft of funds from an elementary school's PTA in the Ken-Ton School District.

Town of Tonawanda Police confirm to 2 On Your Side that someone filed a police report on August 14 about money missing from the Lindbergh Elementary School PTA.

A source says PTA members were told about this Thursday night.

Town of Tonawanda Police would not say how much money was stolen or who they were investigating, but did say it's an open investigation. They told us to keep checking back, so Friday evening, 2 On Your Side filed a Freedom of Information Request to receive a copy of the police report from last month.

At this point, we don't know if police have identified a suspect. That means, if there is a suspect, we don't know whether that person is even affiliated with the school or the PTA.

A spokesperson for the Ken-Ton School District says that while school funds are separate from PTA funds, the district is aware of the investigation.

2 On Your Side contacted the Erie County District Attorney's office and the PTA to try to find out more, and have not heard back yet.

