Limestone man reported missing

Scott A. Wolcott (Photo: Provided by Cattauraugus County Sheriff's Office)

LIMESTONE, NY-- The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Scott A. Wolcott, 50, of Limestone, was last seen early March 16 at his home.

He is described as a white male, 6'2" tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black leather jacket.



Anyone with information on Wolcott's whereabouts is asked to call Cattaraugus County Sheriff's at: 716-938-9191 or Detective Finnerty at: 716-938-2573.

