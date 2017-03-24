WGRZ
Close

Limestone man reported missing

WGRZ 11:01 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

LIMESTONE, NY-- The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Scott A. Wolcott, 50, of Limestone, was last seen early March 16 at his home. 

He is described as a white male, 6'2" tall and weighs about 200 lbs.  He was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black leather jacket.  
 

Anyone with information on Wolcott's whereabouts is asked to call Cattaraugus County Sheriff's at:  716-938-9191 or Detective Finnerty at:  716-938-2573.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories