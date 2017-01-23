Limbo Queen's Airport Performance Goes Viral

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Shemika Charles was on her way to perform at a halftime show for the Wisconsin Badgers basketball game. While on a layover in Philadelphia, she decided to stretch by doing the limbo.

Her "stretching" by doing the limbo under low airport chairs left others waiting for flights around her in awe. It was caught on a cell phone video.

"It's kind of the norm for me," Shemika said. "Like I've done a lot lower than that and I've done it before as a regular stretch."

The video has gone viral across the world because it is so unique.

Shemika said she's gotten calls from Nigeria and Australia about it.

She stopped by WGRZ's newsroom Monday to tell 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing about it.

She decided to give a quick performance by dropping down and doing the limbo under a table in the newsroom, no problem.

She's known to have performed the art of limbo with a blindfold and trays of fire.

And no matter where she goes, the "Limbo Queen" represents the Queen City.

"(I'm) originally from Tobago, but I live in Buffalo," she says. "I reside in Buffalo and it's really good to bring positivity and great media to Buffalo."

Shemika's career isn't over yet -- she still has a goal to limbo under several cars and limbo backwards to establish a new record.

