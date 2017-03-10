Light pole falls and damages two cars on Pearl Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It wasn't terribly windy Friday, but it was enough to bring down a light pole in the city of Buffalo right onto two cars.

The pole on Pearl Street knocked the rear view mirror off of one car before going through the back windshield of an SUV. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it was a big surprise for Jemarr Moody, the owner of one of the vehicles.

"Not every day you see a pole fall on a vehicle like this. Especially as easy as it fell. Look. The pole is rotted out, so it's definitely an issue with the maintenance on this block obviously."

Both drivers tell us they were able to drive their vehicles away from the scene, but will obviously be needing repairs.

