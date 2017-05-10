Light on 33 still out

Route 33 (Photo: WGRZ)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - Several lights are still out along a stretch of the Kensington Expressway that runs through the Town of Cheektowaga.

In February, 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was told that bulbs would be replaced in March.

Two months later the lights are still out.

Town Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner said one day after our story, National Grid reached out to the Town about taking over the lights, although the Town would still be responsible form he electricity.

"They are better equipped to go on the 33 with their equipment," said Wegner.

He admits dark areas can be dangerous.

Wegner said the non-working lights will be fixed within the next two weeks.

