Lieutenant Governor Updates Storm Response

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Updates WNY Storm Response

WGRZ 7:07 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on the response to the this major March storm.

Hochul says the tractor trailer ban on the New York State Thruway will continue through at least the morning commute. 

She also said the statewide State of Emergency continues, but simply to facilitate sharing of resources between different towns, villages, and municipalities.

You can watch her entire storm briefing in the video player above.

