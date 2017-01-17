Lewiston women fundraise for police department

Claudia Marasco holds a higher level vest that she and her friend Arlene Sliz raised fund to purchase for the Lewiston Police Department.

LEWISTON, NY -- While on one of their regular walks, friends Claudia Marasco and Arlene Sliz got to talking about the dangers that police officers around the country are facing.

Worried that the police in their town of Lewiston, New York could use a little more protection while out on the streets, the two woman asked Chief of Police Frank Previte what his department needed.

A higher level vest was his response; better body armor.

The two woman set out to raise the $20,000 needed to outfit the entire police force. Within six months they have raised $25,000, with donations continuing to come in.

Now, as 2 On Your Side Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke shows us, even Tazer the police dog will be fitted for a new vest.

(© 2017 WGRZ)