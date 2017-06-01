Lewiston police give young deer a lift

Photo Credit: Lewiston Police (Photo: Photo Credit: Lewiston Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police in Lewiston had an unusual guest in one of their patrol cars Wednesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The post includes a photo of a fawn in the back of a patrol car.

Police say they picked up the little deer after they responded to a call near the Niagara University campus Wednesday because they were worried about the young creature running into the road and getting hit.

The officer gave it a ride down the road to a safer area away from traffic.

