WGRZ
Close

Lewiston police give young deer a lift

Lewiston Police Give Young Deer A Ride

WGRZ 9:37 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police in Lewiston had an unusual guest in one of their patrol cars Wednesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. 

The post includes a photo of a fawn in the back of a patrol car. 

Police say they picked up the little deer after they responded to a call near the Niagara University campus Wednesday because they were worried about the young creature running into the road and getting hit. 

The officer gave it a ride down the road to a safer area away from traffic. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories