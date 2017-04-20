Lewiston native killed in California

seen here in an interview with KNBC (Photo: KNBC)

LEWISTON, NY-- Hearts are heavy in Niagara County after news that a young woman, who grew up in Lewiston, was murdered out in California.

Whitney Washuta was only 25 years old. She was living in West Hollywood, and police say Tuesday night, her ex-boyfriend killed her before then taking his own life.

Washuta graduated from Lew-Port High School back in 2009. The superintendent of the district was her principal back then. He tells 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten that Whitney was a super person and student, "Very bright, excelled academically... and just a really nice kid," Paul Casseri said.

Washuta comes from a well-known family in Niagara County. She was the granddaughter of Steve Washuta, who founded Modern Corporations. They own Modern Disposal in Lewiston.

LA police say her ex-boyfriend shot her to death while she was walking her dog. The two had broken up within the past month.

The ex-boyfriend, Kyle Ramsey, was found shot to death a short time later. His death was ruled a suicide.

The Washuta family issued this statement:

"The Washuta family thanks all who have reached out at this very difficult time. Whitney is in all of our thoughts and prayers. Her loss to her family and friends is immense. We would also ask that at this time that everyone respect the family's privacy and know that your thoughts and prayers are received and appreciated."



