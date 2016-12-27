Level 3 sex offender arrested in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. – Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office arrested a sex offender in Clarence after pulling him over on Monday.

Thomas Carrasquillo, 31, is a Level 3 sex offender which means there is high risk of a repeat offense and a threat to public safety exists. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office was quick to tell us Tuesday that officers have no reason to believe Carrasquillo has offended again based on what they know right now.

Sheriff's deputies pulled Carrasquillo over on Main Street in Clarence for traffic violations.

They say the 31-year-old misidentified himself during that traffic stop, but they figured out his real name. Deputies then realized he isn't supposed to be driving and that he is a sex offender who hadn't told police he moved five months ago.

Carrasquillo is charged with failing to report an address change and failing to verify his address. Both are felonies.

Deputies also charged him with three misdemeanors including obstruction, aggravated unlicensed operation and false personation.

He is also charged with three vehicle and traffic infractions.

In 2013, Carrasquillo was convicted of sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl. This included the use of a weapon, which according to the sex offender registry was some sort of blunt object to overpower her.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail, and that's where he is again as of Tuesday night. Carrasquillo is at the Erie County Holding Center. He's scheduled to be in Clarence Town Court on Wednesday.