LeRoy woman charged with rape

Provided Photo

LeRoy, N.Y. -- A 23-year-old LeRoy woman has been charged with two counts of third-degree rape among charges stemming from harassment, LeRoy Police say.

It is alleged Cassy Drury of Myrtle Street had sexual intercourse with a person under 17 between Jan. 16 and Feb. 20.

Drury is also charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of third-degree stalking, police say.

Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1, Drury allegedly harassed and threatened a victim with two uncharged co-conspirators.

The harassment and threats included writing on the victim's apartment door, sending multiple annoying and concerning text messages, and placing underwear on the victim's apartment door.

The victim's name has not been identified and police say the actions, directed at the victim or a family member, were likely to cause the victim to fear being seriously physically harmed.

After being arraigned before the LeRoy Town Court on all of the above charges, Drury was released under the supervision of Genesee Justice, a Community Service/Victim Assistance program.

