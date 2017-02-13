Len Lenihan to step down

2 On Your Side's Scott Brown speaks to Elections Commissioner Len Lenihan. (WGRZ Photo)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- There will soon be a new person in charge of overseeing elections in Erie County.

Democratic elections commissioner Len Lenihan will be stepping down soon.

And the man looking to take over is the man who succeeded him as the head of the Erie County Democratic Party -- Jeremy Zellner.

Zellner would still hold his Democratic leadership post.

"Since 2004, there are about 14 commissioners across the state that are also party leaders," Zellner said. "So this has happened across the state both in rural and in urban and in large and small counties. So I'm really not concerned about conflicts. I'm going to take an oath as the commissioner that I'll uphold every day I'm over there."

Lenihan is expected to retire in the middle of next month. Zellner is expected to be nominated at a meeting next week.

(© 2017 WGRZ)