Lemonade Stand Helps Harvey Efforts

Lemonade Stand in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. - Almost 1,500 miles away from southeastern Texas, here in Western New York, two young cousins named Dominic and Evan are seeing images on television they've never seen before.

Never in their life have they seen anything that even approaches the destruction of Harvey. The most comparable example -- Hurricane Katrina -- happened before they were born.

So Jamie Carney is using Texas as a teaching moment for her young son and nephew.

They decided to get to work on Tuesday in their East Aurora neighborhood, selling lemonade at 25 cents a cup.

All proceeds will go to the Houston Food Bank.

"I think it's really important that kids are taught compassion, and they're taught what it's like to be charitable and selfless," Carney said. "And rather than needing to buy toys, I think that's a really important think that I want to instill in these kids-- that it's important to help other people."

Several customers strolled by the lemonade stand throughout the day on Tuesday, helping Dominic and Evan to fill up their little jar with dollars and coins.

Any little bit helps, they figure.

"We talked about it all, and we discussed what a hurricane is, how these people now have nothing," Carney said. "And we just want to help in any way we can."

