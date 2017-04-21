Legislator: drug hotline is a 'failure'

Lorigo, who has been critical of the Poloncarz administration's handling of the drug epidemic, says the hotline has not worked in the eight months it has been in existence, but still believes that the hotline should remain in operation. Experts battling the drug epidemic say it takes time for these types of services to become utilized more often.

REPORTER: Calling the hotline a failure why did you say that?

"I did say it wasn't a success, I did say it was a failure, the reason being is that we haven't helped the people that we're supposed to be helping," Lorigo said.

Since Erie County launched the drug hotline with Crisis Services -- about 1,900 calls have been received.

REPORTER: How do you square that with how many calls have actually been coming in?

"The 1,900 calls is a fine number," Lorigo said, "since the hotline has been instituted we've asked for specific details on those calls and who's been helped have they resulted in any significant solutions and we don't get those.

On Friday, 2 On Your Side received new numbers from the county saying about 400 people have been admitted to detox or inpatient treatment.

REPORTER: How do you think they feel when they're part of a failure or a failed operation?

"This hotline as it stands can be run better and should be helping people more than it is," Lorigo said.

REPORTER: How many calls or how many people should be helped through this hotline for it not to be a failure?

"As many as we possibly can," Lorigo said.

REPORTER: And what if that number is what's happening right now?

"I don't know that number," he responded, "I was questioning whether the cost of the hotline is really the best way to spend our money and if we can do it cheaper."

He thinks that the money for the hotline could be divided and go to other areas like paying for more treatment beds, or using the money to hire counselors.

Anne Constantino the CEO of Horizon Health said Thursday:

"It takes time, sometimes they're not ready to hear and they're not ready to do having a crisis hotline is highly valued," she said.