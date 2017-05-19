Legislator: Bridge is unsafe for pedestrians

Tifft Street Bridge (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A local lawmaker wants to shine a light on what he calls a hazardous bridge in South Buffalo.

Erie County Legislator Pat Burke (D) says pedestrians rely on the Tifft Street bridge to get to the waterfront, but it's unsafe because of speeding cars coming on and off of Route 5.

He wants the city to put measures in place to keep people safe, and slow down traffic.

"I took the trek myself with my kids and I swore I would never do it again because it was so dangerous. And again, this is the only access to the waterfront for the people of South Buffalo who live along the waterfront. And it's absurd that they have to risk life and limb to get to the outer harbor," said Legislator Burke.

Burke wants to see fewer lanes on the bridge to slow drivers down and free up more space for pedestrians.



