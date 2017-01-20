Legendary Coach Sister Maria Pares passes away

Sister Maria Pares

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Legendary Basketball Coach Sister Maria Pares has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

She was 75-years-old.

Tim Graham of The Buffalo News was first to report on her death. For years, Pares coached women's basketball at Canisius College and Sacred Heart Academy in Amherst.

She was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and is also a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Sacred Heart Academy Sports Hall of Fame.

Pares coached more than a dozen championship teams and at one time, she was on a 127 game winning streak.

(© 2017 WGRZ)