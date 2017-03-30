Lecture on economic impact of immigrants

WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Immigrants and refugees have kept Erie County from shrinking, and Thursday night, the Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo gave a lecture about how the immigrant and refugee population can impact our economy.

Eva Hassett says welcoming immigrants can add jobs for everyone and help the economy as a whole instead of having companies leave to find a workforce in another country. She cited a study released earlier this year by her group that looks at the economic impact immigrants had on the Buffalo metro area in 2014. It shows foreign-born residents in Buffalo contributed more than $3 billion to our area's GDP that year.

Hassett says immigrants are changing and building up neighborhoods and allowing employers to stay here and expand.

"Immigrants are growing Erie County's population, and hopefully soon growing Buffalo's population. They're certainly preventing Buffalo's population from shrinking fast. And so for me, immigrants and refugees should be, but aren't yet, the core of our economic development strategy here in this region," says Hassett.

She's calling on politicians and the organizations that help attract businesses to Western New York to make immigrants part of the conversation about how to boost our economy.

Hassett says it should also be easier for immigrants to get licensed here in their professions. She says this could help solve teacher, nurse and doctor shortages.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV