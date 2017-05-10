Lawsuit filed to dissolve Cellino & Barnes

BUFFALO, N.Y. - You've all heard the 'Cellino and Barnes' jingle and seen their commercials.
But the longtime legal partnership between Ross Cellino and Stephen Barnes may be coming to an end.
Civil court documents that were filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court show that Ross Cellino is suing his longtime legal partner, Stephen Barnes, and the law firm Cellino and Barnes, in order to dissolve the corporation.
The documents show Barnes is scheduled to appear in court on May 19 to show why the firm should not be dissolved.
We don't know why Cellino is suing to have the firm broken up.
A judge ordered all papers and pleadings in the case to be sealed, yet some were posted online.
The verified petition was not e-filed. That document would explain all of the specific claims from Cellino.
His attorney, Terry Connors, did not return our call. 2 On Your Side has also been unable to reach anyone representing Barnes.
Cellino and Barnes is one of the largest personal injury firms in the area. The company invests heavily in television advertising and has offices not only here, but in New York City, Rochester, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs