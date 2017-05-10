Lawsuit filed to dissolve Cellino & Barnes

The documents show Barnes is scheduled to appear in court on May 19 to show why the firm should not be dissolved.

We don't know why Cellino is suing to have the firm broken up.

A judge ordered all papers and pleadings in the case to be sealed, yet some were posted online.

The verified petition was not e-filed. That document would explain all of the specific claims from Cellino.

His attorney, Terry Connors, did not return our call. 2 On Your Side has also been unable to reach anyone representing Barnes.