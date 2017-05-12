Lawsuit filed on behalf of India Cummings

Provided Photo

BUFFALO, NY-- The family of India Cummings, the woman who died while in police custody, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of her estate.

The lawsuit names the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, the City of Lackawanna, City of Lackawanna Police Department, ECMC, three doctors, two nurse practioners and one physician's assistant.

India Cummings, 27, died in February 2016.

In January 2017, the Erie County Health Department confirmed Cummings died of undetermined causes, which came from an autopsy done by a medical examiner from Rochester, who was brought in to help clear a backlog of cases.

Cummings was taken to the jail after Lackawanna Police say she started to act irrationally from the use of synthetic marijuana. She then stole a car and led police on a brief chase. Her family told 2 On Your Side in March they believe Cummings had a medical breakdown.

An attorney for Cummings' family claims she did not receive proper treatment at the Holding Center. India's family said in March they believe India should have been in a hospital for treatment rather than a jail.

The sheriff's office has told 2 On Your Side in the past that Cummings died at Buffalo General Hospital after she was released from the sheriff's office.

You can read the full complaint here:

5.5.17 Complaint by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

