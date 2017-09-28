Lawsuit filed against Buffalo furniture store

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo business is being sued by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office for taking customer money up front, but failing to deliver the goods.

The AG's office Thursday announced a lawsuit is being filed against Chairs & Tables, Inc on South Park Ave. They say the store and its owner, James Damico, allegedly charged some customers advanced payments for furniture, yet never delivered the items. The office charges Damico also allegedly failed to give consumers written estimated delivery dates for their purchases, as required by NYS law.

The lawsuit seeks to require Damico to identify all customers who paid up front, but did not receive their items and pay those victims full restitution. Schneiderman's office is also seeking to protect future customers by banning Damico from the furniture business unless he posts a $20,000 bond to protect consumers who may provide down payments in the future.

When the Attorney General's office reached out to Damico in an attempt to resolve the complaints, Damico failed to respond. The office then sent two investigators to the business premises posing as consumers, where they say Damico told them that he was not the owner of the business, but was an employee called in at the last minute. At a later meeting with the Attorney General's office, however, Damico admitted that he was the owner and operator of Chairs & Tables and that the business had no other employees. He agreed to pay restitution to the consumers who had submitted complaints. Schneiderman's office says Damico has failed to live up to his agreement, resulting in the lawsuit filed by the Attorney General.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV