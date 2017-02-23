Lawmakers vote down ECMC budget plan

Erie County Medical Center (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A borrowing agreement reached earlier this month between Erie County and ECMC was shot down in a heated vote at the county legislature.

Legislators voted in favor of the project by a 7-4 vote, but eight votes were needed to approve it. A spokesperson for ECMC said that it will now seek other forms of public and private funding to help pay for its new trauma center and emergency department. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the vote was disappointing, but he will continue to look for a funding solution.

"I'm hopeful that we can still reach a compromise. I unfortunately now have no option but to have our budget director take actions to ensure we don't end up with a deficit this year. If we can reach a compromise and we do that in the next month, that'll be good for all."

Those who voted against the deal, including Legislative Majority Leader Joseph Lorigo, say they support ECMC expanding, but had problems with the hospital's ability to pay back the county under this borrowing agreement.

