Lawmakers renew push versus psych center changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Local lawmakers are continuing their push to keep the children's and adults' psychiatric centers separate here in Western New York.

They got together Friday to send a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, calling on him to keep the Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca. The State Office of Mental Health wants to close it and merge it with the Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Forest Avenue.

"Over 40 years ago, experts said that kids should be alone," says New York Republican Senator Patrick Gallivan. "That they should be in their own facility, that they should have their own services. And now, absent any clinical reason, absent any expert, absent any data that's out there that says this is a better way, they're reversing that simply to save money. And we think it's wrong."

The lawmakers instead want more state money invested into upgrading the children's center.

