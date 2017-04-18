Lawmakers celebrate funding for Tonawanda

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Local representatives to Albany are celebrating a win for the Northtowns.

Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Robin Schimminger were in the Town of Tonawanda Tuesday to talk about changes that they got into the budget to help Kenmore and Tonawanda.

It includes more money to replace what was lost when the Huntley plant closed last year, taking six million dollars off of the tax rolls.

The money is spread out over seven years, which gives the communities some support while they work to replace the money that was lost.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV