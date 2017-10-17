WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- You could see the emotional toll the search for Officer Craig Lehner’s body had on first responders Tuesday.

"This is a painful loss for the Buffalo Police Department and our community, but we are very thankful that Officer Lehner was recovered today," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

As Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Police Department held Tuesday afternoon's press conference, they expressed their grief over the loss of Officer Lehner and their gratitude to all of the agencies that helped in the search.

"It's a battle between a sense of relief, and now, as I said, the time for emotions is now. So, our team is going to need some time to recoup, to spend some time with one another, with their families, and I think that everybody on the underwater recovery team should be extremely proud of themselves. They conducted themselves as true absolute professionals," said Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Already, countless messages of support have been posted by other law enforcement agencies on social media.

Chief Mark Henderson of the Brighton Police Department near Rochester tweeted "Thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lehner, his family and the Buffalo Police Department."

The Port Authority of Allegheny County Police in Pittsburgh tweeted "Always remember: Police Officer Craig E. Lehner, Buffalo Police Department, New York."

And, the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona tweeted "Rest in peace Officer Lehner EOW: 10/13/17 Our thoughts are with your family, friends & fellow officers."

We do not know when the funeral for Officer Lehner will bet yet, but condolences will continue to pour in from across the country as law enforcement departments hear about what happened in Buffalo.

