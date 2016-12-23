Last minute rush is on at Fowler's Chocolate

Buffalo, N.Y. -- Fowler's Chocolate on Elmwood Street in Buffalo is seeing the last minute holiday shoppers come through their door.

The local chocolate shop saw lots of people come through their door Friday afternoon. They are also open Saturday until 6 p.m. for those last minute gifts. Fowler's has chocolate treats shaped like snowmen to Santa and reindeers. The one candy they say they sell the most right now, sponge candy.

"It's a very like Buffalo thing, so people come in and they want to buy it for their family members don't live in Buffalo they want to send it out," says Tatum Rogers who works at the chocolate shop. "It's just a traditional Buffalo dessert. It's a Christmas thing I think."