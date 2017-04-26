Larry Levite, CEO of Buffalo Spree, passes away

Larry Levite photo: Nancy Parisi

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Larry Levite, publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Buffalo Spree Publishing, passed away Wednesday night after a brief illness.

Levite was 77-years-old.

After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and attending the University at Buffalo Law School, he started his career in radio in the 1960's, first in sales, then management. Levite owned WBEN AM-FM from 1978-1994 and lead the station back to the number one position in the market.

In 1998, Levite purchased Buffalo Spree and transformed the magazine into a monthly publication, filled with entertaining content highlighting what's happening in Western New York.

In an interview for Spree’s fiftieth anniversary issue, Levite explained his leadership philosophy of hiring talented people and trusting them.

“I don’t manage the managers. I try to look at the bottom line and figure out how we can make our products better without spending a ton of money, but I don’t look over their shoulders.”

Levite was also a proud, longtime supporter of the Jewish Federation of WNY.

Buffalo Spree is planning a special tribute to Larry on the magazine’s website, buffalospree.com and in its upcoming June issue.

Levite is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his sons, Josh and Adam.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

